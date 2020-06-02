SGX launches Singapore Single Stock Futures and signs MSCI licence agreement

Singapore Exchange (SGX) announced the launch of 10 Singapore Single Stock Futures (SSFs) on 15 June 2020 to respond do client demand broader suite of Singapore-linked equities products.

The list of underlying securities for the SSFs includes Comfortdelgro, DBS, Genting, Keppel, OCBC, Singtel, Thai Beverage, UOB, Wilmar and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding. Most of them are also SGX MSCI Singapore Free Index (SiMSCI) stocks.

Recently, index trading activities between SGX cash equities market and SiMSCI futures reached a record of almost S$650 million in a single day.