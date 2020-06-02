SGX launches Singapore Single Stock Futures and signs MSCI licence agreement

Singapore Exchange (SGX) announced the launch of 10 Singapore Single Stock Futures (SSFs) on 15 June 2020 to respond do client demand broader suite of Singapore-linked equities products.
The list of underlying securities for the SSFs includes Comfortdelgro, DBS, Genting, Keppel, OCBC, Singtel, Thai Beverage, UOB, Wilmar and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding. Most of them are also SGX MSCI Singapore Free Index (SiMSCI) stocks.
Recently, index trading activities between SGX cash equities market and SiMSCI futures reached a record of almost S$650 million in a single day.
SGX also announced the signing of a licence agreement for four products on MSCI Singapore indices. The products include SiMSCI futures and options and net total return contracts, which will continue to be listed on SGX after February 2021.
Michael Syn, Head of Equities, SGX said:
We integrated our cash equities and equity derivatives businesses a year ago, to form a single expanded platform capable of scaling product and service innovation for our clients. Our Singapore franchise is at the heart of SGXâ€™s pan-Asian access offering and with these latest developments, we are well on track to broaden the continuum of our equities shelf.