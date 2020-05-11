Equity index futures traded volume for April on SGX drops by half MoM 

Singapore Exchange (SGX) published its market statistics for April 2020. The global market provider reported stabilising global equities numbers. Demand for currency risk management continued to grow, while global supply chains disruptions went on to drive trading in commodity derivatives.

Total securities market turnover value on the exchange reached S$29.6 billion, a 38.6% MoM decline compared to S$48.2 billion last month and securities daily average value (SDAV) dropped by 36% to S$1.41 billion from S$2.2 billion in March. The market turnover value of exchange-traded funds (ETF) reached S$469 million supported by strong investment interest and capital inflow to Asia.

Equity index futures traded volume on SGX halved during April to 12.3 million contracts, compared to March when it rose to 25.2 million. China became the first major economy to exit the Covid-19 lockdown in April. The country announced a contraction in its gross domestic product for the first quarter of the year, but the gradual reopening of the economy and anticipation for more economic stimulus eased portfolio-hedging activity.

SGX Nifty 50 Index Futures traded volume grew 24% YoY in April to 1.94 million contracts, while SGX Nikkei 225 Index Futures rose 18% YoY to 1.79 million contracts.