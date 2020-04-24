SGX releases Q3 volumes, reports net profit of S$138 million

Loh Boon Chye, Chief Executive Officer of SGX, commented:

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, our priority is to keep SGX’s markets relevant, resilient and fully accessible round-the-clock, to serve the heightened demand from market participants for risk management solutions and investment opportunities across our asset classes. Our expanded geographical footprint has helped to support our US and European clients trading outside of Asian trading hours, whose activity has grown to 20% of total derivatives volumes.

Loh continued:

With uncertainty around the eventual economic and financial impact of COVID-19 and path to recovery, these elevated levels of volatility are likely to be prolonged. We value the support of our industry partners and stakeholders; together, we will continue to enable efficient risk and portfolio management for investors and clients, and help businesses raise capital.”

Loh said that from FY2021, which starts on 1 July 2020, SGH will adopt half-yearly financial reporting, with dividends continued to be paid on a quarterly basis.

Loh added:

SGX is committed to paying dividends on a quarterly basis, even with semi-annual financial reporting. We will also continue to publish our monthly market statistics reports which provide timely updates on our markets and products.

SGX also reported Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities (FICC) increased 23% to S$45.5 million (S$37.0 million for the previous year). Currencies and Commodities – Derivatives revenue was up by 23% at S$41.5 million (S$33.7 million for the previous year). Equities derivatives revenue lead by accounting for 73% of the total revenue. It was up by 31% at S$217.3 million (S$165.7 million for the previous year). Cash equities was up by 38% at S$111.3 million (S$80.4 million for the previous year), accounting for 38% of total revenue. Data, Connectivity and Indices revenue rose by 26% to S$33.0 million (S$26.1 million for the previous year). The company’s expenses for the third quarter increased by 20% to S$132.9 million (S$110.6 million for the previous year).

Read More: