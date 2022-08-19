SGX Group sees FX revenue jump of 47% in FY22

The Singapore Exchange Group (SGX) released its financial metrics for the financial year 2022 on Thursday.

According to the official numbers, the investment holding company recorded adjusted net profit of S$456 million for 2022 fiscal year, up by 2% from the previous year’s S$446.9 million.

SGX’s revenue for the period reached S$1,099.0 million, registering a 4% increase compared to the S$1,056.0 million recorded in FY21. The Group highlighted that this is its highest revenue performance since listing.

Adjusted EBITDA during the reported period came in at S$637.8 million, compared to S$623.9 million during the previous year. Adjusted earnings per share stood at 42.7 cents in FY22, compared to 41.8 cents in FY21.