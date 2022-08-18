Kwa Chong Seng steps down as SGX chairman, Koh Boon Hwee takes up the role

Singapore Exchange (SGX) today announced that Kwa Chong Seng will step down as Chairman at the end of the year. According to the official announcement, the move is part of the exchange’s Board renewal process.
SGX revealed that Koh Boon Hwee will succeed Kwa as Chairman effective 1 January 2023.
Kwa became Chairman in September 2016 and has been a member of SGX Board since 2012. He has also served as Chairman of the Nominating & Governance Committee, as well as the Remuneration & Staff Development Committee since 2013.
Kwa commented:
It has been, and continues to be, a privilege to serve alongside a dedicated Board and highly experienced and professional management team. In the past 10 years I have been on the Board, the Company has grown from strength to strength and is well-positioned to take on the opportunities and challenges of tomorrow. I look forward to handing over the reins next year to Boon Hwee, whom I am confident will lead SGX Group to even greater heights with his vast experience and extensive connections.