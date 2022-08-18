Kwa Chong Seng steps down as SGX chairman, Koh Boon Hwee takes up the role

Singapore Exchange (SGX) today announced that Kwa Chong Seng will step down as Chairman at the end of the year. According to the official announcement, the move is part of the exchange’s Board renewal process.

SGX revealed that Koh Boon Hwee will succeed Kwa as Chairman effective 1 January 2023.

Kwa became Chairman in September 2016 and has been a member of SGX Board since 2012. He has also served as Chairman of the Nominating & Governance Committee, as well as the Remuneration & Staff Development Committee since 2013.

Kwa commented: