Kwa Chong Seng steps down as SGX chairman, Koh Boon Hwee takes up the role

Steffy Bogdanova
August 18, 2022 1:45 pm

Singapore Exchange (SGX) today announced that Kwa Chong Seng will step down as Chairman at the end of the year. According to the official announcement, the move is part of the exchange’s Board renewal process.

SGX revealed that Koh Boon Hwee will succeed Kwa as Chairman effective 1 January 2023.

Kwa became Chairman in September 2016 and has been a member of SGX Board since 2012. He has also served as Chairman of the Nominating & Governance Committee, as well as the Remuneration & Staff Development Committee since 2013.

Kwa commented:

It has been, and continues to be, a privilege to serve alongside a dedicated Board and highly experienced and professional management team. In the past 10 years I have been on the Board, the Company has grown from strength to strength and is well-positioned to take on the opportunities and challenges of tomorrow. I look forward to handing over the reins next year to Boon Hwee, whom I am confident will lead SGX Group to even greater heights with his vast experience and extensive connections.

SGX

With extensive experience in the industry, Koh has served and chaired various listed and private companies globally, as well as in Singapore. Some of the companies he worked at include Agilent Technologies, DBS, Singapore Airlines, SingTel and Wuthelam Group.

Koh said:

I am honoured to have the opportunity to serve as Chairman of SGX Group, an important and well-regarded institution in the local and international financial ecosystem. Under Chong Seng’s leadership, SGX Group has successfully navigated unprecedented times in financial markets. I will do my best to steer the Company as it continues to innovate and grow internationally.

LeapRate Analyst

Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
