Options deploys colocation expansion in Australia

Cloud-enabled managed services to the global capital markets provider Options announced it completed the deployment of market data and colocation facilities at the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX – ALC Australian Liquidity Centre). Clients Options’ clients co-located within these exchanges can utilize low latency market access and managed hosting directly at source for both the ASX Equities and Derivatives.

As part of its 2020 global platform expansion, Options deployed colocation infrastructure at the exchange. At the moment, the company’s managed colocation services are available on more than 40 trading venues across Europe, North America, South Africa and Asia. Options has also announced its strategic plans to further expand Equinix SY2 in Sydney and Equinix ME1 in Melbourne.