Options deploys colocation expansion in Australia

Cloud-enabled managed services to the global capital markets provider Options announced it completed the deployment of market data and colocation facilities at the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX – ALC Australian Liquidity Centre). Clients Options’ clients co-located within these exchanges can utilize low latency market access and managed hosting directly at source for both the ASX Equities and Derivatives.
As part of its 2020 global platform expansion, Options deployed colocation infrastructure at the exchange. At the moment, the company’s managed colocation services are available on more than 40 trading venues across Europe, North America, South Africa and Asia. Options has also announced its strategic plans to further expand Equinix SY2 in Sydney and Equinix ME1 in Melbourne.
Options enables trading at hundreds of venues across the globe with fully managed colocation services available along with the company’s application management solution, incorporating hosting with rapid time to market, TCO reduction, and best-in-class resiliency and security.
The announcement comes after additional expansion of Options’ business operations across New Zealand, Australia and Asia.
Options’ Chief Operating Officer, Stephen Morrow, said:
As latency sensitive clients seek the latest liquidity sites, they look to Options to connect them with agility to the highest quality data sources available. Australia is fast becoming one of the hottest colocation sites in the Asia-Pacific region. Having already taken clients live in ASX and SY2, we now have firm interest in ME1, placing Australia well and truly on the Options network.