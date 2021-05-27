Moscow Exchange adds 20 new international stocks to its offering

Moscow Exchange will add 20 international stocks to trading. The new addition includes stocks from Zoom, Western Digital and Virgin Galactic.

The number of shares and depositary receipts of international issuers available on the Russian market operator will now reach 144. The Moscow Exchange plans to add more international securities for trading in the future based on demand from banks, brokers, asset managers and their clients.

MOEX launched trading in international equities on 24 August last year. The securities are available for trading in the main and after-hours trading sessions.