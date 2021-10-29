MOEX reports 18% rise in operating income in third quarter of 2021

Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Operating income was increased 18.2% YoY and F&C income accounted for a record 75% of operating income.
Yury Denisov, Chief Executive Officer of Moscow Exchange, said:
MOEX has delivered fee and commission income growth significantly ahead of our strategic targets. Key drivers of this growth include the roll-out of new products and instruments, the expansion of trading hours and inflow of new clients. The number of individual investors with accounts on MOEX has now reached 15 million. Before the end of the year we plan to increase the number of global stocks available on our platform to 500 names and to launch a morning trading session for the equity market.
Denisov added:
In line with our strategy, we are also successfully growing our business beyond traditional securities exchange offerings. We have acquired the OTC FX trading platform NTPro, we are planning an investment into crowdsourcing platform Potok and we are rolling out new products and services on our personal finance marketplace, Finuslugi. These initiatives expand opportunities for existing clients and allow us to access new types of customers.