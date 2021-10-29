Menu

MOEX reports 18% rise in operating income in third quarter of 2021

October 29, 2021


Moscow Exchange Group (MOEX) today released its results for the third quarter of 2021. The Russian market operator announced a record jump in its Fee and Commission (F&C) income.

MOEX highlighted that adjusted net profit rose 19.4% YoY to RUB 6.7 billion.

Fee and commission (F&C) income reached RUB 10.4 billion, an all-time high, according to the exchange, and rose 25.1% compared to the same period last year.

Moscow Exchange
Operating income was increased 18.2% YoY and F&C income accounted for a record 75% of operating income.

Yury Denisov, Chief Executive Officer of Moscow Exchange, said:

Yury Denisov, MOEX
Yury Denisov

MOEX has delivered fee and commission income growth significantly ahead of our strategic targets. Key drivers of this growth include the roll-out of new products and instruments, the expansion of trading hours and inflow of new clients. The number of individual investors with accounts on MOEX has now reached 15 million. Before the end of the year we plan to increase the number of global stocks available on our platform to 500 names and to launch a morning trading session for the equity market.

Denisov added:

In line with our strategy, we are also successfully growing our business beyond traditional securities exchange offerings. We have acquired the OTC FX trading platform NTPro, we are planning an investment into crowdsourcing platform Potok and we are rolling out new products and services on our personal finance marketplace, Finuslugi. These initiatives expand opportunities for existing clients and allow us to access new types of customers.

