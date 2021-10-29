MOEX reports 18% rise in operating income in third quarter of 2021

Moscow Exchange Group (MOEX) today released its results for the third quarter of 2021. The Russian market operator announced a record jump in its Fee and Commission (F&C) income.

MOEX highlighted that adjusted net profit rose 19.4% YoY to RUB 6.7 billion.

Fee and commission (F&C) income reached RUB 10.4 billion, an all-time high, according to the exchange, and rose 25.1% compared to the same period last year.