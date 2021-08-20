MOEX announces net profit growth of 2.1% in Q2 2021

Moscow Exchange Group (MOEX) reported its results for the second quarter of 2021. The Russian market operator announced record fee income from the Money Market and strong performance Depository & Settlement Services and the Derivatives Markets which helped exchange sustain double-digit F&C income growth.

MOEX highlighted that net profit rose 2.1% YoY to RUB 7.0 billion and adjusted net profit increased by 1.5%.

The FX Market rose 14.3% to RUB 85.9 billion, compared to the second quarter in 2020.

Fee and commission (F&C) income rose 24.2% to RUB 9.9 billion compared to the same period last year.