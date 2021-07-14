Menu

BidFX Algo Hub offers XTX Markets’ Execution Algo

Brokers July 14, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


BidFX and XTX Markets revealed the roll-out of XTX Markets Execution Algo on BidFX Algo Hub.

XTX Markets Execution Algo is an implementation shortfall execution algorithm BidFX clients can now benefit from and access as algorithmic trading in FX continues to increase.

BidFX Chief Revenue Officer, John McGrath commented:

John McGrath, BidFX
John McGrath

XTX Markets is one of the largest market makers in the world and their expertise in market microstructure and the reduction of signalling and information leakage aligns with our client’s sophisticated requirements in regulatory, functional and execution strategies.

XTX Execution Algo went live on BidFX in 2020 in an initial targeted client roll-out. The solution can reduce slippage to arrival price. McGrath said he was pleased to see increasing usage of this algo across their global client base in 2021 and that the company was glad to make it available for clients to add to their Algo Wheel.

Matt Clarke, Head of Distribution and Liquidity Management for EMEA at XTX Markets, added:

Matt Clarke, XTX Markets
Matt Clarke
Source: LinkedIn

We are pleased to expand our relationship with BidFX through their hosting of our execution algo and are delighted at the strong uptake from clients already. We look forward to continuing to give BidFX’s clients access to our low impact, market leading liquidity and further strengthening their algo platform as a result.

