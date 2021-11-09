Menu

MOEX international stock trading volumes surge

Exchanges November 9, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova


The Russian market operator announced that trading volumes in international stocks hit a record of RUB 7.6 billion on 5 November.

This accounted for 9% of the total Equity Market trading volume. MOEX detailed that 72,000 trades were concluded.

MOEX offers 441 international stocks for trading. The company noted that the most popular stocks on 5 November were Moderna, Nvidia, Tesla, Pfizer and Qualcomm.

Moscow Exchange
Boris Blokhin, Head of the MOEX Equity Market, said:

We are continually expanding the instrument offering and have enabled investors to trade in the currency of their choice. The number of available securities will exceed 500 this year, with even faster growth planned for next year, plus the addition of new jurisdictions.

We are delighted that investors are actively using Moscow Exchange’s robust infrastructure to diversify their investments.

In October 2021, total trading volumes across Moscow Exchange’s markets fell by 4.82% MoM to RUB 84.9 trillion

