MOEX international stock trading volumes surge

Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Boris Blokhin, Head of the MOEX Equity Market, said:
We are continually expanding the instrument offering and have enabled investors to trade in the currency of their choice. The number of available securities will exceed 500 this year, with even faster growth planned for next year, plus the addition of new jurisdictions.
We are delighted that investors are actively using Moscow Exchange’s robust infrastructure to diversify their investments.
In October 2021, total trading volumes across Moscow Exchange’s markets fell by 4.82% MoM to RUB 84.9 trillion