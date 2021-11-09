MOEX international stock trading volumes surge

The Russian market operator announced that trading volumes in international stocks hit a record of RUB 7.6 billion on 5 November.

This accounted for 9% of the total Equity Market trading volume. MOEX detailed that 72,000 trades were concluded.

MOEX offers 441 international stocks for trading. The company noted that the most popular stocks on 5 November were Moderna, Nvidia, Tesla, Pfizer and Qualcomm.