HKEX to implement VCM and POS enhancements in derivatives market

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) will carry out developments to its VCM and POS in the derivatives market from 12th April 2021. As of the previous date, the Volatility Control Mechanism will have the ability to allow numerous triggers per session, while the pre-open allocation pre-opening sessions will feature a random cut-off mechanism.

Launched into the derivatives market in 2017, the current VCM is designed to facilitate the next calendar month and spot month contracts in the Hang Seng Index (HSI) Futures, Mini-Hang Seng Index (MHI) Futures, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index (HHI) Futures and Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index (Mini-HSCEI) Futures.

The current setup means that a five-minute cooling-off period is triggered when the price deviates more than 5% from the previous traded price within the last 5 minutes, allowing for just one trigger in each trading session. HKEX’s planned enhancements are set to relax this setup by permitting multiple triggers per trading session to improve safeguarding in terms of market integrity.