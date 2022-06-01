TFX Click 365 Fx volume grows 58.5% YoY in May

Tokyo Financial Exchange (TFX) released its trading volumes report for May 2022. The forex exchange trading activity at Click 365 significantly increased last month compared the same period in 2021.

The FX daily futures contracts reached 3,011,867 in May. This marked a 58.5% jump compared to May 2021. However, the numbers fell 7.5% MoM compared to this year’s April.

The company stated in the official press release:

The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 3,011,867 ( -7.5% MoM / +58.5% YoY), and its average daily trading volume was 136,905.

The biggest uptick during May was seen by USD/JPY which jumped 144%. However, similarly to the overall fx volumes of May, it also saw a decrease compared to the previous month.