TFX Click 365 Fx volume grows 58.5% YoY in May

Steffy Bogdanova
June 1, 2022 4:58 pm

Tokyo Financial Exchange (TFX) released its trading volumes report for May 2022. The forex exchange trading activity at Click 365 significantly increased last month compared the same period in 2021.

The FX daily futures contracts reached 3,011,867 in May. This marked a 58.5% jump compared to May 2021. However, the numbers fell 7.5% MoM compared to this year’s April.

The company stated in the official press release:

The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 3,011,867 ( -7.5% MoM / +58.5% YoY), and its average daily trading volume was 136,905.

The biggest uptick during May was seen by USD/JPY which jumped 144%. However, similarly to the overall fx volumes of May, it also saw a decrease compared to the previous month.

The volumes of equity index daily futures contracts registered a substantial increase last month, on a monthly basis, as well as yearly.

TFX said:

The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 6,967,482 (+66.1% MoM / +82.9% YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 316,729.

The trading volumes registered on the platform overall increased during the year,  but decreased compared to April.

The exchange added:

The trading volume of Three-month Euroyen futures was 69 ( +15.0% MoM / -98.3% YoY ), and its average daily volume was 4. The total trading volume of FX Clearing was 12,845,168, and its average daily volume was 583,871. Its open position amount at end of the month was 376,672 thousand US dollars.

The trading volumes across TFX products rose marginally on a monthly basis and jumped nearly 217% compared to the previous year.

TFX said:

Combined trading volume for all TFX products was 22,824,586(+0.6%MoM /+217.6%YoY), and its average daily trading volume was 1,037,509.

