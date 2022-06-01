TFX Click 365 Fx volume grows 58.5% YoY in May

The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 6,967,482 (+66.1% MoM / +82.9% YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 316,729.
The trading volumes registered on the platform overall increased during the year, but decreased compared to April.
The exchange added:
The trading volume of Three-month Euroyen futures was 69 ( +15.0% MoM / -98.3% YoY ), and its average daily volume was 4. The total trading volume of FX Clearing was 12,845,168, and its average daily volume was 583,871. Its open position amount at end of the month was 376,672 thousand US dollars.
The trading volumes across TFX products rose marginally on a monthly basis and jumped nearly 217% compared to the previous year.
TFX said:
Combined trading volume for all TFX products was 22,824,586(+0.6%MoM /+217.6%YoY), and its average daily trading volume was 1,037,509.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.