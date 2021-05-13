StoneX starts a virtual course on Futures for all types of traders

The StoneX Group has revealed that its subsidiaries StoneX Financial Europe S.A. and StoneX Financial Inc. – FCM Division, will be co-hosting the StoneX School of Futures.

StoneX School of Futures is a virtual program aiming to educate retail traders, speculators, investors, proprietary traders and university students about Futures.

The course is 40 hours long and spans 10 half-day sessions on every Tuesday and Thursday starting 1 June through 1 July. Each session will be conducted in an interactive including a hands-on, practical Futures Trading Simulation

Over 30 skilled international educators and experienced practitioners will present information every Futures industry concept and trading applications. The course will teach participants how to trade the products in the major Futures industry groups such as Currencies, Stock Indexes, Precious & Industrial Metals, Agricultural, Interest Rates, Softs and Energy.