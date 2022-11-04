Euronext revenue drops by 14% in Q3

The pan-European market infrastructure Euronext has released its financial metrics for the third quarter of 2022.

According to the results, the group shared with LeapRate, the underlying revenue and income came in at €301.4 million, down by 14% compared to the same period the previous year.

Compared to the second quarter of the year, the company’s revenue fell 19.6% from €374.7 million.

Trading revenue on the platform was also down by 5.2% YoY at €117.8 million. The company attributed the drop to “lower cash equity and MTS Cash volumes, partially offset by efficient yield management and strong quarters for FX, derivatives and power trading”.