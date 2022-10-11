Euronext FX trading volumes up 17.8% MoM in September

On yearly basis, the numbers were 30.6% YoY higher than September 2021 when the exchange posted $407.8 billion.

The company registered $532.8 billion in FX spot trading volumes during last month, compared to the $452.3 billion registered in August.

Pan-European derivatives exchange Euronext witnessed a 17% MoM increase in FX spot trading volumes from August to September, the company reported.

The average daily volume in FX for last month came in at $24.22 billion. Compared to August’s $19.67 billion this was a 23% MoM rise.

Total Cash Market numbers stood at $226.8 in September 2022, up 13% compared to August 2022. However, on yearly basis, this was an 18% drop.

Derivatives markets on Euronext also registered an uptick last month with 14.7 million contracts trades. This was 24.5% higher than the 11.82 million registered in August. Compared to September 2021, the numbers fell 15.7%.