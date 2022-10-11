Euronext FX trading volumes up 17.8% MoM in September

Total Cash Market numbers stood at $226.8 in September 2022, up 13% compared to August 2022. However, on yearly basis, this was an 18% drop.
Derivatives markets on Euronext also registered an uptick last month with 14.7 million contracts trades. This was 24.5% higher than the 11.82 million registered in August. Compared to September 2021, the numbers fell 15.7%.
