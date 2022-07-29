Euronext posts 14% revenue increase to €374.7 million in Q2 2022

The pan-European market infrastructure Euronext has released its financial metrics for the second quarter of 2022.
According to the results the group shared with LeapRate, the underlying revenue and income came in at €374.7 million, up by 14% compared to the same period the previous year. Borsa Italiana Group brought in €129.2 million of the total revenue.
Earlier this year, the exchange reported 58.8% rise in its revenue and income for the first quarter of 2022 to €395.7 million.
Forex trading on Euronext’s platform was up 27.6% YoY in Q2 2022 on yearly basis to €7.3 million. The average daily volume (ADV) with FX trading increased 27%YoY to $23.6 billion.
Trading revenue for the second quarter came in at €129.9 million, up by 14.6% compared to the same quarter the previous year. The group stated that it was supported by strong “performance across all asset classes in a volatile market environment.”
Additionally, post-trade revenue registered growth with 12.6% increase to €93.9 million. Clearing revenue reached €31.4 million, up 18% as a result of a volatile environment and net treasury income of Euronext Clearing stood at €15.7 million.
Custody and Settlement revenue came in at €62.5 million with a 10.1% rise driven by resilience of the diversified Euronext Securities business model.
Euronext reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of €221.7 million with a 12.3% rise compared to Q2 2021.
In addition, cash, derivatives and fixed income markets also recorded upticks. Cash trading revenue was up by 7.4%YoY to €75.3 million during the latest quarter. Derivatives trading revenue came in at €14.9 million, up by 14.3% YoY. Fixed income trading brought in €24.9 million in Q2 2022
Stéphane Boujnah, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Managing Board of Euronext, said:
Stéphane Boujnah
This second quarter of 2022 was marked by the continuation of the volatile environment seen since the first quarter of the year. Euronext’s business model again demonstrated its resilience, and generated solid growth in revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income.
