Euronext posts 14% revenue increase to €374.7 million in Q2 2022

The pan-European market infrastructure Euronext has released its financial metrics for the second quarter of 2022.

According to the results the group shared with LeapRate, the underlying revenue and income came in at €374.7 million, up by 14% compared to the same period the previous year. Borsa Italiana Group brought in €129.2 million of the total revenue.

Earlier this year, the exchange reported 58.8% rise in its revenue and income for the first quarter of 2022 to €395.7 million.

Forex trading on Euronext’s platform was up 27.6% YoY in Q2 2022 on yearly basis to €7.3 million. The average daily volume (ADV) with FX trading increased 27%YoY to $23.6 billion.

Trading revenue for the second quarter came in at €129.9 million, up by 14.6% compared to the same quarter the previous year. The group stated that it was supported by strong “performance across all asset classes in a volatile market environment.”