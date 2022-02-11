Euronext reports 46.9% jump in revenue in 2021

Pan-European exchange Euronext has published its market statistic for 2021. The market infrastructure provider saw 46.9% rise in its revenue for 2021 to nearly €1.3 billion. Euronext attributed that jump to the acquired last year Borsa Italiana, which contributed €337.7 million.

The trading revenue of the platform came at €465.3 million, making a 27.4% increase compared to the previous year.

Post-trade revenue surged 80.9% last year to €320.6 million. This was mainly driven by the consolidation of Euronext Securities Milan and of the clearing activities of Euronext Clearing. In 2021, custody and Settlement revenue doubled to €219.2 million. Clearing revenue rose 51.2% to €101.4 million.

Euronext highlighted that it registered record revenue and income for the fourth quarter of the year. The numbers stood at €370.1 million in Q4 2021. This was up 59.5% compared to Q4 2020, driven by post-trade and trading activities.