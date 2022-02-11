Euronext reports 46.9% jump in revenue in 2021

Pan-European exchange Euronext has published its market statistic for 2021. The market infrastructure provider saw 46.9% rise in its revenue for 2021 to nearly €1.3 billion. Euronext attributed that jump to the acquired last year Borsa Italiana, which contributed €337.7 million.
The trading revenue of the platform came at €465.3 million, making a 27.4% increase compared to the previous year.
Post-trade revenue surged 80.9% last year to €320.6 million. This was mainly driven by the consolidation of Euronext Securities Milan and of the clearing activities of Euronext Clearing. In 2021, custody and Settlement revenue doubled to €219.2 million. Clearing revenue rose 51.2% to €101.4 million.
Euronext highlighted that it registered record revenue and income for the fourth quarter of the year. The numbers stood at €370.1 million in Q4 2021. This was up 59.5% compared to Q4 2020, driven by post-trade and trading activities.
The company’s EBITA for 2021 was €752.8 million, registering a 44.8% increase compared to the previous year with a margin of 58.0%.
The Group saw net income of €413.3 million, up 31% compared to 2020. The adjusted earnings per share were €5.35., increased by 17.2%.
Stéphane Boujnah, Euronext’s CEO and Chair, commented:
Stéphane Boujnah
Euronext delivered a record performance during the fourth quarter of 2021, closing a dynamic and pivotal year 2021 for Euronext. In 2021, Euronext achieved more than 40% of growth in revenue and EBITDA and a high double-digit increase in adjusted EPS. This results from the successful integration of Euronext Securities Copenhagen and the contribution of the Borsa Italiana Group, especially in fixed income, custody and settlement and clearing. This performance also reflects the solid performance of our non-volume related activities and our enhanced capacity to capture revenue in a less volatile equity trading environment
The Group will adjust its operating expenses for the first quarter of 2022. The company expects its yearly operating cost to reach around €622.0 million.
Boujnah added:
We maintained a strong costs control, that allowed the Group to report better costs than its 2021 costs guidance. As we enter 2022, all the Euronext teams are more than ever committed to build the leading market infrastructure in Europe to shape capital markets for future generations.
