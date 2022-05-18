Euronext posts 59% revenue jump in Q1 2022

Euronext has released its financial metrics for the first quarter of 2022. The pan-European market infrastructure reported revenue and income of €395.7 million, up by 58.8% compared to the same period the previous year. Borsa Italiana Group brought in €129.4 million of the total revenue.
Trading revenue for the three month period was €150.8 million, up by 57.2% compared to the same quarter the previous year.
Forex trading on Euronext’s platform was up 18% in Q1 2022 on yearly basis to €7.2 million. The average daily volume (ADV) with FX trading increased 14% to $24.5 billion between January and March 2022.
Additionally, post-trade revenue registered growth with 51.7% increase to €95.8 million, attributed to continued strong activity. Clearing revenue reached €31.9 million, up 87.2% as a result of a highly volatile environment and net treasury income of Euronext Clearing stood at €13.4 million.
Custody and Settlement revenue came in at €63.9 million with a 38.6% rise driven organically by an increased number of accounts in Euronext Securities Oslo and Euronext Securities Copenhagen.
Stéphane Boujnah, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Managing Board of Euronext, said:
Stéphane Boujnah
During this first quarter of 2022, which was marked in Europe by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Euronext’s business model remained resilient. Euronext delivered double-digit adjusted EBITDA pro forma growth at +11.4%, thanks to growth in trading and non-trading activities, combined with continued cost discipline and synergies related to the Borsa Italiana Group acquisition.
Including the consolidation of the Borsa Italiana Group, Euronext delivered more than 50% growth year on year in reported revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income.
Euronext reported earlier a 46.9% jump in revenue in 2021 to nearly €1.3 billion.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.