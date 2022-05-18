Euronext posts 59% revenue jump in Q1 2022

Euronext has released its financial metrics for the first quarter of 2022. The pan-European market infrastructure reported revenue and income of €395.7 million, up by 58.8% compared to the same period the previous year. Borsa Italiana Group brought in €129.4 million of the total revenue.

Trading revenue for the three month period was €150.8 million, up by 57.2% compared to the same quarter the previous year.

Forex trading on Euronext’s platform was up 18% in Q1 2022 on yearly basis to €7.2 million. The average daily volume (ADV) with FX trading increased 14% to $24.5 billion between January and March 2022.