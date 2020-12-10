Eurex traded contracts rise almost 19%MoM in November to 149.5 million

Deutsche Börse announced the trading volumes for Eurex and EEX for November 2020. The company saw growth on month-over-month basis across almost all areas.

Eurex reported an almost 29% MoM jump in European equity index derivatives contracts turnover with 84.9 million for November 2020, compared to 65.9 million in October. The volumes of European equity index derivatives were 24 million. Overall, November volumes at Eurex stood at 149.5 million, up by 19% MoM compared to 125.9 million for the previous month.

In the OTC Clearing space, notional outstanding volumes registered a small decrease of 1.14% MoM with EUR 18,535 billion in November 2020, compared to EUR 19,013 billion in October 2020. The longer-dated interest rate swaps (IRS) registered an average daily volume increased 115.38% MoM to EUR 56 billion in November 2020 from EUR 26 billion during the previous month.