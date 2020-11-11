Eurex traded contracts fall almost 23%MoM in October to 125.9 million

Deutsche Börse announced the trading volumes for Eurex and EEX for October 2020. The company saw drops on month-over-month basis across almost all areas.

Eurex reported an almost 25% MoM drop in European equity index derivatives contracts turnover with 65.9 million for October 2020, compared to 87.7 million in September. The volumes of European equity index derivatives were 19.7 million. Overall, October volumes at Eurex stood at 125.9 million, down by 22.6% MoM compared to 162.7 million for the previous month.

In the OTC Clearing space, notional outstanding volumes registered a small decrease of 1.14% MoM with EUR 19,013 billion in October 2020, compared to EUR 17,771 billion in September 2020. The longer-dated interest rate swaps (IRS) registered an average daily volume fell almost double with 93.8% MoM to EUR 26 billion in October 2020 from EUR 418 billion during the previous month.