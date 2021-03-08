Eurex traded contracts increase 9.5%MoM in January to 142 million

Deutsche Börse announced the trading volumes for Eurex and EEX for February 2021. The company saw some increases and drops in different sections of the market compared to January.

European equity index derivatives contracts turnover fell almost 0.2% MoM with 61.7million, compared to 61.8 million for January 2021. The volumes of European equity index derivatives were 24.5 million. Overall, February volumes at Eurex stood at 142 million, up by 9.7% MoM compared to 129 million for the previous month.

In the OTC Clearing space, notional outstanding volumes dropped 2.4% MoM with EUR 19,903 billion in February, compared to EUR 20,390 billion in January. The longer-dated interest rate swaps (IRS) jumped 115.1% MoM to EUR 18 billion in February from EUR 8.4 billion during the previous month.