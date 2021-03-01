Eurex teams up with global index provider FTSE Russell to expand Total Return Futures

The international derivatives exchange Eurex has announced its partnership with FTSE Russell to extend its pioneering Total Return Futures (TRF) segment through a new contract on the FTSE 100 Index.

Through the cooperation with FTSE Russell, the member of the Deutsche Börse Group is further expanding its collaboration with leading index providers in its index segment. The launch is scheduled for 29 March. It reflects the goal of supporting the global shift towards regulated on-exchange trading with central clearing, as well as passive investments.

The move is a response to clients’ demand for a TRF contract covering the UK equity market.