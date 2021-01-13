Eurex saw 29% growth in the OTC Clearing space in 2020

Deutsche Börse announced the trading volumes for Eurex and EEX for the full year and December 2020. The company saw mixed performance in December, however it registered growth across almost all areas for the full year.
Eurex reported a 10% increase in European equity index derivatives contracts turnover with 1,050.7 million for the full year2020, compared to 953.0 million in 2019. The volumes of European equity index derivatives were 273.8 million. Overall, 2020 volumes at Eurex stood at 1,861.4 million, down by 4% compared to 2019.
For the December 2020, European equity index derivatives contracts turnover with was 78.0 million, down 8% on monthly basis compared to November. The European equity index derivatives stood at 24.1 million and the total volumes for December were 148.9 million, down 0.4% MoM.
In the OTC Clearing space, notional outstanding volumes registered saw a 29%, up from 12.9 trillion EUR in 2019 to 16.6 trillion. The average daily cleared volumes grew by 16% overall – up from 103 billion EUR in 2019 to 122 billion EUR in 2020. Longer dated Interest Rate Swaps grew even more strongly with a 33% increase.
The company attributed the volumes to a large extent to the Partnership Program which offers participants the chance to share in the economics of OTC IRD clearing and have a say in the governance of Eurex Clearing. Portfolio switch activity also increased significantly throughout the year, while Eurex contracts continue to show a similar spread with no material basis compared to LCH.
On monthly basis, notional outstanding volumes registered were 16.58 trillion with a 1.14% MoM drop, compared to November 2020.
Eurex Repo posted rise of 5% for the year in GC Pooling and Repo markets grew by 14% in 2020.
For December, there were no changes in Eurex Repo, GC Pooling was at 50.1 million and Repo markets at 110.1, same as the previous month.