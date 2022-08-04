Eurex interest rate derivatives surge 31% YoY in July

Eurex also registered a surge in overnight index swaps of 120%. Interest rate swaps also spiked 28% in July.
The official announcement also detailed that the average daily cleared volumes grew 43%.
Eurex Repo recorded average daily term-adjusted volume increase of 57% compared to the same period the previous year to €197.6 billion. The GC Pooling market was also up by 66% while the Repo Market rose by 54% YoY.
Earlier this year, the exchange expanded its MSCI offering with four new futures and two new option.
