Eurex interest rate derivatives surge 31% YoY in July

Eurex published its trading volumes for July 2022 on Wednesday. The company saw steady growth during last month in equity index derivatives and interest rate derivatives.

The firm revealed that its traded derivatives grew by 16% on yearly basis during the aforementioned period to 128.3 million contracts.

In July, interest rate derivatives witnessed a 31% jump to 50.4 million traded contracts, comparted to 38.5 million recorded the same period the previous year.

Index derivatives came in at 61.4 million from 53.9 million during July 2021, registering 14% rise YoY. Equity derivatives, however, fell 8% to 16.4 million.