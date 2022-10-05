Deutsche Börse’s cash markets turnover jumps nearly 33% in September

Steffy Bogdanova
October 5, 2022 8:48 am

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated €113.63 billion in turnover in September 2022, the company announced on Tuesday. The numbers were 32.6% higher than the previous month’s €99.23 billion.

However, compared to the numbers from the same period last year, the turnover was down 2.9%.

Last month Xetra registered €111.11 billion of the turnover (August 2022: €96.65 billion). The average daily Xetra trading volume stood at €5.05 billion (August: €4.2 billion).

Deutsche Börse

Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt in September came in at €2.51 billion (August: €2.58 billion).

Equities on Deutsche Börse generated €92.71 billion in September 2022 and trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs accounted for €19.53 billion of the turnover. Bonds recorded €0.23 billion, certificates €1.11 billion and funds brought in €0.05 billion.

VOLKSWAGEN AG  was the DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra last month with €4.09 billion. Commerzbank AG led the MDAX with €1.22 million and the VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG led the SDAX index with €149 million. The iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF recorded the largest volume in the ETF segment with €812 million.

Xetra Frankfurt Total
Equities 91.72 0.99 92.71
ETFs/ETCs/ETNs 19.40 0.13 19.53
Bonds 0.23 0.23
Funds 0.05 0.05
Other Instruments 1.11 1.11
Sep ‘22 in total 111.11 2.51 113.63
Sep ‘21 in total 131.14 3.97 135.11
Aug ‘22 in total 96.65 2.58 99.23

Earlier in September, Deutsche Börse partnered with Chile’s Santiago Exchange to expand its market data offering.

LeapRate Analyst

Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
Tags:

Read Also: