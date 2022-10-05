Deutsche Börse’s cash markets turnover jumps nearly 33% in September

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated €113.63 billion in turnover in September 2022, the company announced on Tuesday. The numbers were 32.6% higher than the previous month’s €99.23 billion.

However, compared to the numbers from the same period last year, the turnover was down 2.9%.

Last month Xetra registered €111.11 billion of the turnover (August 2022: €96.65 billion). The average daily Xetra trading volume stood at €5.05 billion (August: €4.2 billion).