Deutsche Börse’s cash markets turnover jumps nearly 33% in September

Equities on Deutsche Börse generated €92.71 billion in September 2022 and trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs accounted for €19.53 billion of the turnover. Bonds recorded €0.23 billion, certificates €1.11 billion and funds brought in €0.05 billion.
VOLKSWAGEN AG was the DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra last month with €4.09 billion. Commerzbank AG led the MDAX with €1.22 million and the VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG led the SDAX index with €149 million. The iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF recorded the largest volume in the ETF segment with €812 million.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.