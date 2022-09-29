Deutsche Börse partners with Santiago Exchange to expand its market data offering

Deutsche Börse has teamed up with Chile’s Santiago Exchange to provide access to the full range of market data products of the Latin American exchange.
The German markets operator will play a role of licensor and offer real-time and delayed data. The corresponding information product includes the Santiago Exchange Indices, as well as the Santiago Exchange Spot Market.
Alireza Dorfard, Head of Market Data + Services at Deutsche Börse, said:
The cooperation marks the latest step in an ongoing effort to expand our market data offering for our clients. Following our cooperation with Bolsa Mexicana, concluded in April, this is now our second collaboration with a Latin American stock exchange. Access to Santiago Exchange market data offers new alternatives for our clients seeking to participate in one of the fastest growing economies in South America.
José Antonio Martínez, CEO of the Santiago Stock Exchange commented that the partnership allows the Chilean stock exchange to reach new clients and regions.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.