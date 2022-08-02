Deutsche Börse’s cash markets turnover falls to €120 billion in July

Steffy Bogdanova
August 2, 2022 8:50 am

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated €120.2 billion in turnover in July 2022, the company announced on Monday. The numbers were 16.7% lower than last month’s €144.1 billion

Compared to the numbers form the same period last year, the turnover was down 15.9%.

Last month Xetra registered €102.2 billion of the turnover (June: €123.9 billion). The average daily Xetra trading volume stood at €4.9 billion (June: €5.6 billion).

Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt in July came in at €2.3 billion (June: €2.7 billion) and on Tradegate Exchange – €15.7 billion (June: €17.5 billion).

Equities on Deutsche Börse generated €99.1 billion in July 2022 and trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs accounted for €19.6 billion of the turnover. Bonds recorded €0.4 billion, certificates €0.9 billion and funds brought in €0.1 billion.

Linde plc was the DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra last month with €3.9 billion. Delivery Hero SE led the MDAX with €916 million and the Shop Apotheke Europe led the SDAX index with €152 million. The iShares Core EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF  recorded the largest volume in the ETF segment with €772 million.

 

Xetra Frankfurt Tradegate Total
Equities 85.4 1.0 12.8 99.1
ETFs/ETCs/ETNs 16.8 0.1 2.6 19.6
Bonds 0.2 0.2 0.4
Funds 0.1 0.1 0.1
Other Instruments 0.9 1.0
July ‘22 in total 102.2 2.3 15.7 120.2
June ‘22 in total 123.9 2.7 17.5 144.1
