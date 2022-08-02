Deutsche Börse’s cash markets turnover falls to €120 billion in July

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated €120.2 billion in turnover in July 2022, the company announced on Monday. The numbers were 16.7% lower than last month’s €144.1 billion

Compared to the numbers form the same period last year, the turnover was down 15.9%.

Last month Xetra registered €102.2 billion of the turnover (June: €123.9 billion). The average daily Xetra trading volume stood at €4.9 billion (June: €5.6 billion).

Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt in July came in at €2.3 billion (June: €2.7 billion) and on Tradegate Exchange – €15.7 billion (June: €17.5 billion).