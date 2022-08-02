Deutsche Börse’s cash markets turnover falls to €120 billion in July

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated €120.2 billion in turnover in July 2022, the company announced on Monday. The numbers were 16.7% lower than last month’s €144.1 billion
Compared to the numbers form the same period last year, the turnover was down 15.9%.
Last month Xetra registered €102.2 billion of the turnover (June: €123.9 billion). The average daily Xetra trading volume stood at €4.9 billion (June: €5.6 billion).
Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt in July came in at €2.3 billion (June: €2.7 billion) and on Tradegate Exchange – €15.7 billion (June: €17.5 billion).
Equities on Deutsche Börse generated €99.1 billion in July 2022 and trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs accounted for €19.6 billion of the turnover. Bonds recorded €0.4 billion, certificates €0.9 billion and funds brought in €0.1 billion.
Linde plc was the DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra last month with €3.9 billion. Delivery Hero SE led the MDAX with €916 million and the Shop Apotheke Europe led the SDAX index with €152 million. The iShares Core EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF recorded the largest volume in the ETF segment with €772 million.
