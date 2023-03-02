Deutsche Börse’s cash markets turnover drops 35% YoY but strengthens slightly on monthly basis in February

Steffy Bogdanova
March 2, 2023 9:08 am

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated €113.31 billion in turnover in February 2023, the company has announced. The numbers rose 6% from the previous month’s €106.95 billion.

On a yearly basis, however, the cash market turnover dropped 34.5% from February 2022.

Last month Xetra registered €110.38 billion of the turnover (January 2023: €103.93 billion). The average daily Xetra trading volume stood at €5.67 billion (January 2023: €4.72 billion).

Deutsche Börse

Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt in February 2023 came in at €2.93 billion (January 2023: €3.01 billion).

Last month, Equities on Deutsche Börse generated € 96.93 billion and trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs accounted for € 14.84 billion of the turnover. Bonds recorded €0.53 billion, certificates €0.97 billion and funds brought in €0.04 billion.

Linde plc was the DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra last month with € 9.47 billion. Commerzbank AG led the MDAX with €1.60 million and the Nordex SE led the SDAX index with €197.39 million. The iShares Core DAX UCITS ETF recorded the largest volume in the ETF segment with € 425.02 million.

Xetra Frankfurt Total
Equities 95.65 1.28 96.93
ETFs/ETCs/ETNs 14.73 0.12 14.84
Bonds 0.53 0.53
Funds 0.04 0.04
Other Instruments 0.97 0.97
Feb ‘23 in total 110.38 2.93 113.31
Jan ‘23 in total 103.93 3.01 106.95
Feb ‘22 in total 168.22 4.73 172.95
LeapRate Analyst

Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
Tags:

Read Also: