Deutsche Börse’s cash markets turnover drops 35% YoY but strengthens slightly on monthly basis in February

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated €113.31 billion in turnover in February 2023, the company has announced. The numbers rose 6% from the previous month’s €106.95 billion.

On a yearly basis, however, the cash market turnover dropped 34.5% from February 2022.

Last month Xetra registered €110.38 billion of the turnover (January 2023: €103.93 billion). The average daily Xetra trading volume stood at €5.67 billion (January 2023: €4.72 billion).