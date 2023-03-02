Deutsche Börse’s cash markets turnover drops 35% YoY but strengthens slightly on monthly basis in February

Last month, Equities on Deutsche Börse generated € 96.93 billion and trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs accounted for € 14.84 billion of the turnover. Bonds recorded €0.53 billion, certificates €0.97 billion and funds brought in €0.04 billion.
Linde plc was the DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra last month with € 9.47 billion. Commerzbank AG led the MDAX with €1.60 million and the Nordex SE led the SDAX index with €197.39 million. The iShares Core DAX UCITS ETF recorded the largest volume in the ETF segment with € 425.02 million.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.