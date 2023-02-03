Deutsche Börse’s cash markets rise 16% MoM in January

Last month, Equities on Deutsche Börse generated €89.33 billion and trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs accounted for €16.09 billion of the turnover. Bonds recorded €0.44 billion, certificates €1.03 billion and funds brought in €0.05 billion.
Linde plc was the DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra last month with €5.18 billion. Rheinmetall AG led the MDAX with €1.17 million and the Nordex SE led the SDAX index with € 256.24million. The iShares Core DAX UCITS ETF recorded the largest volume in the ETF segment with € 485.95 million.
