Deutsche Börse’s cash markets rise 16% MoM in January

Steffy Bogdanova
February 3, 2023 10:23 am

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated €106.95 billion in turnover in January 2023, the company has announced. The numbers jumped 16.2% than the previous month’s €92.01 billion

Compared to the numbers from the same period last year, the numbers fell 7%.

Last month Xetra registered €103.93 billion of the turnover (December 2022: €89.82 billion). The average daily Xetra trading volume stood at €4.72 billion (December 2022: €4.3 billion).

Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt in January 2023 came in at €3.01 billion (December 2022: €2.19 billion).

Last month, Equities on Deutsche Börse generated €89.33 billion and trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs accounted for €16.09 billion of the turnover. Bonds recorded €0.44 billion, certificates €1.03 billion and funds brought in €0.05 billion.

Linde plc was the DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra last month with €5.18 billion. Rheinmetall AG led the MDAX with €1.17 million and the Nordex SE led the SDAX index with € 256.24million. The iShares Core DAX UCITS ETF recorded the largest volume in the ETF segment with € 485.95 million.

Xetra     Frankfurt     Total
Equities 87.97 1.36 89.33
ETFs/ETCs/ETNs 15.96 0.13 16.09
Bonds 0.44 0.44
Funds 0.05 0.05
Other Instruments 1.03 1.03
Jan ‘23 in total 103.93 3.01 106.95
Dec ‘22 in total 89.82 2.19 92.01
Jan ‘22 in total 151.14 4.62 155.77
