Deutsche Börse’s cash markets rise 16% MoM in January

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated €106.95 billion in turnover in January 2023, the company has announced. The numbers jumped 16.2% than the previous month’s €92.01 billion

Compared to the numbers from the same period last year, the numbers fell 7%.

Last month Xetra registered €103.93 billion of the turnover (December 2022: €89.82 billion). The average daily Xetra trading volume stood at €4.72 billion (December 2022: €4.3 billion).