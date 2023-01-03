Deutsche Börse reports €1.8 trillion in trading volumes in first seven months of 2022

Steffy Bogdanova
January 3, 2023 7:54 am

Deutsche Börse has released the total order book turnover Xetra, Börse Frankfurt and Tradegate Exchange during the first seven months of 2022. The Germany securities markets operator reported that trading volume reached €1.8 trillion for the period. This is a 5% fall compared to the same period in 2021, when the number reached €1.9 trillion.

The exchange explained that Tradegate Exchange’s trading volumes were only included until August as the stock exchange “is no longer consolidated due to changes in the ownership structure.”

Actively traded stocks in 2022

According to Deutsche Börse’s market statistics, the most actively traded stocks were SAP SE, Commerzbank AG, Nordex SE, 2G Energy AG of the German indices DAX, MDAX, SDAX and the Scale All Share in 2022.

The stock with the highest order book turnover on Xetra in 2022 within the DAX Index, which tracks the stock performance of the 40 biggest German companies by market capitalization and liquidity, was SAP SE with €59.9 billion. Linde PLC followed posting order book turnover of €57.8 billion and Allianz SE with €57.8 billion.

Deutsche Börse

Commerzbank AG led the MDAX index at €13.9 billion, while Nordex led the SDAX with €3.0 billion.

Deutsche Börse stated:

2G Energy ranked as the most traded share in the SME segment Scale with a volume of €200 million. In the ETF segment the iShares Core DAX UCITS ETF generated the largest volume on Xetra with €11.6 billion in the year 2022.

December 2022 turnover

Deutsche Börse recorded total order book turnover in December of €92 billion, 20% down from the previous month’s €115.1 billion. On yearly basis, the exchange registered a 41.3% decrease from the €156.6 billion reported in December 2021. The exchange noted that without Tradegate’s volume, the yearly drop was 29.3%.

Deutsche Börse added:

Of this amount, €89.8 billion was attributable to Xetra and €2.2 billion to Börse Frankfurt. The average daily turnover on Xetra in December was €4.3 billion (previous year: €6 billion / previous month: €5.1 billion).

