Deutsche Börse reports €1.8 trillion in trading volumes in first seven months of 2022

Deutsche Börse has released the total order book turnover Xetra, Börse Frankfurt and Tradegate Exchange during the first seven months of 2022. The Germany securities markets operator reported that trading volume reached €1.8 trillion for the period. This is a 5% fall compared to the same period in 2021, when the number reached €1.9 trillion.

The exchange explained that Tradegate Exchange’s trading volumes were only included until August as the stock exchange “is no longer consolidated due to changes in the ownership structure.”

Actively traded stocks in 2022

According to Deutsche Börse’s market statistics, the most actively traded stocks were SAP SE, Commerzbank AG, Nordex SE, 2G Energy AG of the German indices DAX, MDAX, SDAX and the Scale All Share in 2022.

The stock with the highest order book turnover on Xetra in 2022 within the DAX Index, which tracks the stock performance of the 40 biggest German companies by market capitalization and liquidity, was SAP SE with €59.9 billion. Linde PLC followed posting order book turnover of €57.8 billion and Allianz SE with €57.8 billion.