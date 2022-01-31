Deutsche Börse sees rise in demand for crypto products in 2021

Deutsche Börse today released its ETF and ETP statistics for 2021. The company reported a surge in investor demand related to crypto products and inflation-linked bonds. Investments in Deutsche Börse’s ETF segment saw over €1 trillion in 2021 with 39% compared to the previous year.

Crypto exchange-traded notes (ETNs) saw a significant increase in average monthly trading turnover as the numbers exceeded €1 billion, a whopping 922% jump, compared to €103 million in 2020.

The exchange quickly expanded its product offering of crypto products last year in order to meet with the growing demand. Its crypto ETNs rose from 4 to 36 products from eight providers. The platform now offers ETNs of various digital currencies, such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Cardano, Ethereum, Litecoin, Polkadot, Solana, Stellar, Tezos, and TRON, as well as four baskets of other cryptocurrencies.