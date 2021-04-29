CME Group reveals 24% slump in operating income in its Q1 report

CME Group has recently revealed its financial results for Q1 of 2021, with some numbers beating initial estimates. The report details an operating income of $725 million for the first quarter of the year, with a revenue of $1.3 billion. Compared to Q1 of last year, these figures show a 24% slump in operating income and a significant drop of nearly 18% in revenue.

When comparing this quarter’s results to last year’s, however, it is important to note the unusual circumstances in which financial firms such as CME Group found themselves in at the start of 2020, with the global pandemic meaning that trading demand increased significantly and uncharacteristically.

Net income for the derivatives company was reportedly around $641 million, with diluted earnings at $1.79 per share on an adjusted basis. Before adjustments, these figures show a 25% drop quarter-over-quarter for CME Group, with last year’s net income at $766.2 million and share price at $2.14. Despite this, adjusted share numbers beat analyst expectations, with Refinitiv revealing an initial estimate of just $1.75 per share.