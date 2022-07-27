CME Group reports revenue of $1.2 billion in Q2

US derivatives marketplace CME Group has released its financial results for the second quarter of 2022.

The Group registered reported $1.2 billion in revenue for the three months between April and June, registering a 4.9% increase on yearly basis. Its operating income for the quarter reached $749.7 million, up 11.1% compared to the same period the previous year.

The company detailed that net income for the last three months of the year stood at $662.5 million, while the diluted earnings per share stood at $1.82. On adjusted basis, those figures were $716.5 million and $1.97, respectively.