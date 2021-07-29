CME Group reports $510.3 million profit after tax for 2021 Q2

In its latest figures, CME Group has shown an increase in net profits. The 2020 Q2 net income after taxes stood at $503.3 million. Due to a decrease in operating expenses of slightly over $40 million, CME Group has posted net income after taxes of $510.3 million for Q2 2021.
However, CME Group has shown a negative growth of 0.25% for Q2 2021 compared to Q2 of 2020. The global derivatives marketplace saw revenues of $1.179 billion in 2021 Q2. This is down slightly from revenues of $1.182 billion in 2020 Q2.
Although the growth rate is negative, it’s an improvement on the comparison between Q1 2020 and Q1 2021. It is also an improvement on the level of growth for the first six months of the year. CME has seen an approximate 11% negative growth between 2020 and 2021 for the first half of the year.
Despite the negative growth over this period, there has been an increase in total assets for the company. From the end of 2020 to the midway point of 2021, CME Group has increased its total current assets from $89.283 billion to $144.849 billion.
Cash reserves have fallen by just over $550 million, but this has been offset by an increase in assets held for sale of $1.486 billion. There has also been an increase in performance bonds and guaranty fund contributions from $86.781 billion to $141.299 billion.
This still shows negative growth for the first half of the year compared to 2020. The first half of 2020 saw net profit of $1.269 billion and the first half of 2021 saw net profit of $1.084 billion.
It means that the basic earnings per share have fallen for the first 6 months of the year when compared to 2020, down from $3.55 to $3.03. However, there is some positive growth as the basic earnings per share for Q2 2021 are up to $1.42 from $1.41 in Q2 of 2020.