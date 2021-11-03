CME Group reports a 32% jump in overall ADV in October

CME Group has published it monthly trading metrics for October 2021. The US derivatives exchanges operator registered a sure in in the average daily volume (ADV) of interest rate contracts. They climbed 94% compared to the same period last year and reached 10.2 million.

Overall ADV also registered a substantial increase with 32% on yearly basis to 20.4 million contracts in October.

The company also reported equity index ADV of 5.4 million contracts, options ADV of 3.8 million and energy ADV of 2.5 million. Agricultural ADV accounted for 1.2 million contracts in October, forex ADV stood at 720,000 contracts and metals ADV reached 465,000 contracts.