CME Group reports a 32% jump in overall ADV in October

November 3, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova


CME Group has published it monthly trading metrics for October 2021. The US derivatives exchanges operator registered a sure in in the average daily volume (ADV) of interest rate contracts. They climbed 94% compared to the same period last year and reached 10.2 million.

Overall ADV also registered a substantial increase with 32% on yearly basis to 20.4 million contracts in October.

The company also reported equity index ADV of 5.4 million contracts, options ADV of 3.8 million and energy ADV of 2.5 million. Agricultural ADV accounted for 1.2 million contracts in October, forex ADV stood at 720,000 contracts and metals ADV reached 465,000 contracts.

Regarding micro products ADV, Micro E-mini futures and options registered ADV of 2.1 million, accounting for 38.8% of overall Equity Index ADV. Micro WTI Crude Oil futures were 2.5% of overall Energy ADV and Micro Bitcoin futures accounted for 0.5% of overall Equity Index ADV.

CME Group noted that ADV outside the US grew 36% to 5.8 million, which includes a 48% rise in Latin America, 40% in EMEA and 26% in Asia.

CME Group recently released its financial results for the third quarter of 2021, reporting a revenue of $1.1 billion and operating income of $614 million for the period.

