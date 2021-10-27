CME Group sees $614 million of operating income in the third quarter of 2021

CME Group Inc. has released its financial results for the third quarter of 2021. The company reported revenue of $1.1 billion and operating income of $614 million for the period, compared to the same period the previous year, when revenue was $1 billion and operating income stood at $525 million.

The Group saw net income of $927 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.58 for the third quarter of the year. On an adjusted basis, net income stood at $574 million and diluted earnings per share at $1.60.