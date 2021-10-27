CME Group sees $614 million of operating income in the third quarter of 2021

CME Group Inc. has released its financial results for the third quarter of 2021. The company reported revenue of $1.1 billion and operating income of $614 million for the period, compared to the same period the previous year, when revenue was $1 billion and operating income stood at $525 million.
The Group saw net income of $927 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.58 for the third quarter of the year. On an adjusted basis, net income stood at $574 million and diluted earnings per share at $1.60.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
CME Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Terry Duffy, said:
We saw robust volume growth in Q3 as clients continued to manage a variety of risks during these times of ongoing economic uncertainty. Average daily volume grew 14% year over year during the quarter, led by double-digit growth in interest rates, energy and options products, as well as strong non-U.S. volumes, which increased 13% to 5 million contracts per day. We remained focused on meeting the evolving needs of our clients through product innovation. Since the beginning of the year we have delivered 70 new products and solutions, including the introduction of Micro Treasury futures and new ESG-focused products in Q3.
Additionally, we made significant progress executing against our long-term strategy by completing the joint venture with IHS Markit and together launching OSTTRA, our new post-trade services company.
The company reported that third-quarter 2021 ADV reached 17.8 million contracts, including non-US ADV of 5.0 million contracts. The ADV during the same period last year were 15.6 million contracts. Clearing and transaction fees revenue for the quarter stood at $879 million.