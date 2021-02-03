CME Group reports 19.2 million contracts in January

Derivatives marketplace CME Group released its monthly metrics for January 2021.

The company registered average daily volume (ADV) of 19.2 million contracts for January with a 2% MoM increase, compared to the previous month when it was 18.9 million.

CME Group’s monthly metrics highlights from January include Equity index of 5.6 million contracts, with 19% MoM increase since December, and Interest Rate of 8 million contracts with a 60% MoM rise.