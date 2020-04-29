CME Group releases Q1 trading volumes, reports $766 million net income

Derivatives marketplace, CME Group released its financial results for the first quarter of 2020 today.

CME Group reported $1.5 billion in revenue, up from $1.2 billion in Q1 the previous year. The operating income amounted $960 million, 52% up from $631 million in the previous year.

The company also reported $766 in net income, a 54% increase from $497 million during the previous year and $2.14 for diluted earnings per share. On an adjusted basis, net income reached $836 million and diluted earnings per share were $2.33.