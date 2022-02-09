CME Group operating income rises 22.5% in Q4 2021

CME Group today published its trading report for the fourth quarter and the financial year 2021.
The US derivatives exchanges operator registered reported $1.1 billion in revenue for the fourth quarter, making a 4.4% increase on yearly basis. Its operating income for the quarter reached $632 million, up 22.5% compared to the same period the previous year.
The company detailed that net income for the last three months of the year stood at $625 million, while the diluted earnings per share stood at $1.71. On adjusted basis, those figures were $608 million and $1.66, respectively.
The average daily volume (ADV) of the fourth quarter was up 26%, reaching 20.5 million contracts. Non-US ADV also marked an uptick by 4%, reaching 5.5 million contracts.
Clearing and transaction fees revenue for the final quarter came in at $949 million. Market data revenue for the same period was $142 million.
The revenue for the full year in turn, was $4.7 billion. Operating income reached $2.6 billion, while net income stood at $2.6 billion, with diluted EPS at $7.29. The adjusted net income and EPS stood at $2.4 billion and $6.67, respectively.
We achieved record trading volume in 2021, driven by client demand for tools to hedge against continued economic uncertainty across markets. We delivered strong performance across core benchmarks, new products and international business during 2021.
We are pleased 2022 is off to a strong start with our highest January average daily volume on record of 24.6 million contracts, led by strong equity index and interest rate volumes.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.