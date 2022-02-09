CME Group operating income rises 22.5% in Q4 2021

CME Group today published its trading report for the fourth quarter and the financial year 2021.

The US derivatives exchanges operator registered reported $1.1 billion in revenue for the fourth quarter, making a 4.4% increase on yearly basis. Its operating income for the quarter reached $632 million, up 22.5% compared to the same period the previous year.

The company detailed that net income for the last three months of the year stood at $625 million, while the diluted earnings per share stood at $1.71. On adjusted basis, those figures were $608 million and $1.66, respectively.

The average daily volume (ADV) of the fourth quarter was up 26%, reaching 20.5 million contracts. Non-US ADV also marked an uptick by 4%, reaching 5.5 million contracts.