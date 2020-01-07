LeapRate
Cboe sets several trading records in 2019

January 7, 2020 —by Valentina Kirilova

Cboe Global Markets

Exchange holding company Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE) has yesterday released its December monthly and full-year 2019 trading volume.

Trading Records Set in 2019

Several trading records were set in 2019. ADV in total options trading at C2 Options Exchange (C2) reached a new all-time high in 2019 with more than 681,000 contracts, up nearly 13% YoY. EDGX Options Exchange (EDGX) also set a trading record in 2019 with ADV of more than 531,000 contracts, a rise of 12% from 2018.

ADV in Mini-SPX options trading set a new record in 2019 with more than 68,800 contracts, nearly three times higher than the previous record of roughly 19,400 contracts set in 2018. Mini-SPX options are 1/10th the size of the standard S&P 500 Index (SPX) options contract and are listed on both Cboe Options Exchange and Cboe EDGX Options Exchange.

FLEX options trading at Cboe Options Exchange set a new record with more than 67,700 contracts trading per day, surpassing 2015’s record of just over 18,800 contracts traded per day.

