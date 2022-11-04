Cboe sees 21% rise in global FX net revenue in Q3

Cboe Global Markets has released its financial results for the third quarter of 2022. The global market operator reported net revenue rise of 26% compared to the same period the previous year to $442.4 million.

According to the financial results, the adjusted diluted EPS came in at $1.74 in the three months between July and September, compared to $1.54 during the same period the previous year.

Earlier in August, Cboe reported a 20% jump in its second quarter revenue, reaching $424 million.

During the third quarter, global FX revenue increased by 21% YoY to $17.3 million. The exchange attributed the results to higher net transaction and clearing fees.