Cboe global FX revenue jumps 20% in Q2 2022

Cboe Global Markets has released its financial results for the second quarter of 2021. The global market operator reported net revenue rise of 21% compared to the same period the previous year to $424 million.

The announced financial results show adjusted diluted EPS of $1.67 in the second quarter, compared to $1.38 in the second quarter of last year.

During the second quarter, global FX revenue increased by 20% YoY to $16.6 million. The exchange attributed the uptick to higher net transaction and clearing fees.