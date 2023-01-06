Cboe Global Markets options volume reach 3.4 billion contracts in 2022

For the year, a record 558.4 million S&P 500 Index (SPX) options contracts were traded, with an ADV of 2.2 million contracts, beating the previous high of 371.3 million contracts in 2018. ADV for SPX options with zero days to expiry increased 83 percent throughout 2022 and comprised 43 percent of overall SPX volumes in December.

The company registered 3.4 billion options volume contracts last year, breaking its record for a third consecutive year. The number was also 13.3% higher than 2021. Options ADV touched a new record of 13.6 million contracts traded per day in 2022.

Cboe Global Markets, a market infrastructure and tradable products provider, has released December monthly and full year 2022 metrics.

The markets operator added that Mini-S&P 500 Index (XSP) options surpassed 1.4 million contracts in December and ADV reached 68,000 contracts, the highest month since February 2020.

Global FX

Spot average daily net volume (ADNV) stood at $40.0 billion, setting a new record. Spot Full Amount ADNV registered $12.3 billion and non-deliverable forwards (NDF) ADNV came in at $880 million.

European Equities and Derivatives

In 2022, Cboe BIDS Europe, Cboe’s European block trading platform, had a 36% share of the LIS (large-in-scale) market

Cboe Europe Derivatives recorded 3,647 contracts in December 2022, compared to the 2,688 contracts in November 2022.

Cboe Global Markets Inc. recently revealed it has appointed Vikesh Patel as President of Cboe Clear Europe.