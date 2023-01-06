Cboe Global Markets options volume reach 3.4 billion contracts in 2022

Cboe Global Markets, a market infrastructure and tradable products provider, has released December monthly and full year 2022 metrics.
Options
The company registered 3.4 billion options volume contracts last year, breaking its record for a third consecutive year. The number was also 13.3% higher than 2021. Options ADV touched a new record of 13.6 million contracts traded per day in 2022.
Cboe Global Markets said:
For the year, a record 558.4 million S&P 500 Index (SPX) options contracts were traded, with an ADV of 2.2 million contracts, beating the previous high of 371.3 million contracts in 2018. ADV for SPX options with zero days to expiry increased 83 percent throughout 2022 and comprised 43 percent of overall SPX volumes in December.
The markets operator added that Mini-S&P 500 Index (XSP) options surpassed 1.4 million contracts in December and ADV reached 68,000 contracts, the highest month since February 2020.
