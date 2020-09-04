LeapRate
ASX reports $4.9 billion total capital raised for August and 11% MoM rise

Australian financial market exchanges ASX Group released its August 2020 volumes. The company reported total capital raised of $4.9 billion, an 11.4% MoM increase compared to July 2020 and up by 1% on the pcp.

Cash Markets

During August, the average daily number of trades was 13% lower than the pcp. The average daily value traded on-market of $6.2 billion rose by 13% on the pcp. Market volatility was 0.6%, from 0.8% in the pcp. The expected future volatility was average of 19 (15.9 in the pcp)

Futures

The average daily futures volumes fell by 19% and average daily options volume was down 78% on the pcp. Total average daily futures and options on futures volumes was down 20% on the pcp.

OTC Markets

The notional value of OTC interest rate derivative contracts centrally cleared reached $531.5 billion, compared to $1,269.0 billion in the pcp.

Equity Options

Single stock options average daily contracts traded fell by 17% and index options average daily contracts traded were down 47% on the pcp..

Exchange-Traded Markets

Participant margin balances held on balance sheet at month-end amounted to $13.1 billion, compared to $11.3 billion the previous year.

Settlement

The value of securities held in CHESS dropped 1% than the pcp. The number of dominant settlement messages in August 2020 was in line with the pcp. The value of securities held in Austraclear rose 20%.

Participants

There were no participant admissions or resignations in August.

