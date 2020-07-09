LeapRate
The Swiss Stock Exchange adds RIZE ETFs for medical cannabis and cyber security

July 9, 2020


The Swiss Stock Exchange has added two more thematic ETFs with growth potential that can be traded from today: medical cannabis and cyber security.

The new products from Rize ETF focus on these thematic market trends and has developed them in cooperation with the index provider Foxberry and the respective thematic experts New Frontier Data and Tematica Research.

The newly tradable ETFs offer investors additional opportunities to diversify their portfolios and try their hand at the ever-thriving segment of equity-themed ETFs available at SIX. Société Générale provides liquidity for the two ETFs.

Alain Picard, Head Trading Sales & Management, Securities & Exchanges, SIX said:

We are delighted to welcome Rize ETF to the Swiss Stock Exchange. The listing of two innovative ETFs further broadens our platform and enables investors to benefit from exposure to thematic market trends. With the newly launched products of Rize ETF, the offering of the ETF segment increases to almost 1’600 products. The ETF segment at SIX registered over 900’000 transactions in the first six months of 2020 – representing a year-over-year growth of 75%.

Financial service company Rize ETF focuses exclusively on thematic ETFs and offers purpose-built products, to balance long-term returns with exposure to companies that have a positive impact on the world. The basic investment strategies of the ETFs concentrate on growth stories and are developed in collaboration with dedicated research houses and index providers. Rize ETF’s product offering is aimed at institutional, as well as individual investors.

