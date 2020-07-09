The Swiss Stock Exchange adds RIZE ETFs for medical cannabis and cyber security

The Swiss Stock Exchange has added two more thematic ETFs with growth potential that can be traded from today: medical cannabis and cyber security.

The new products from Rize ETF focus on these thematic market trends and has developed them in cooperation with the index provider Foxberry and the respective thematic experts New Frontier Data and Tematica Research.

The newly tradable ETFs offer investors additional opportunities to diversify their portfolios and try their hand at the ever-thriving segment of equity-themed ETFs available at SIX. Société Générale provides liquidity for the two ETFs.