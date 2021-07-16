SIX gets ETFs issued by Global X

The Swiss Stock Exchange has announced that another new ETF issuer has been added to its ranks. Following on from Tabula joining the exchange in February, Global X has been added to the list of ETF providers. It means that there are now 27 ETF providers available to traders on the Swiss Stock Exchange.

This is the second ETF issuer added to the SIX during 2021 and is the ninth issuer in total that has been added this year. Global X will be adding two new funds to the SIX, which means that the total number of ETFs available to traders has increased to more than 1,500.

The first fund that Global X will be providing to the Swiss Exchange is the Global X Video Games & Esports ETF. This is aimed directly at the fast-growing video games market. With video games now being a mainstream hobby, there are many areas that can be invested in. This fund aims to cover all areas of the market. Game development, game publishing, content streaming and esports will all be targeted and potential investments being made into hardware companies.