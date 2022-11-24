ASIC updates guidance on how to name ETPs

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has released an update to naming guidance for licensed Australian exchanges on exchange-traded products (ETPs) following a round of public consultations carried out in the beginning of 2022.

According to the new guidance, the exchange-traded products naming is divided into two separate levels – primary and secondary. The primary labels are be based on product type (ETF and Structured Product) and secondary labels are for products with specific strategies or risks (Active and Complex).

ASIC noted that respondents sought more detailed definitions for some of the labels, and the regulator recognized the need to ensure consistency in interpretation by licensed exchanges.