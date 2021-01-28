BaFin suspects employee of Wirecard insider-trading

Germany’s Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) today filed criminal complaint against one of its employees for suspected insider trading in payments company Wirecard.

BaFin said that the employee of the securities supervision department sold structured products based on Wirecard on 17 June 2020. The date is one day before Wirecard’s auditor EY found that 1.9 billion euros ($2.3 billion) in cash balances were missing from trust accounts. German-based payment company filed for insolvency on 25 June.

BaFin refused to name the employee but confirmed their suspension and that the market regulator had opened disciplinary proceedings with state prosecutors in Stuttgart.

Following the Wirecard scandal, BaFin was heavily criticized for missing corporate fraud on such a big scale.