ASIC issues a permanent ban on former Sentinel Wealth manager

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) permanently banned financial adviser Gavin Fineff from providing any financial services. He is barred from controlling a financial services business or performing any function involved in carrying on a financial services business.

Fineff served as an authorised representative of Sentinel Wealth Management Pty Limited (Sentinel) between 12 December 2011 and 20 March 2020. He was also a manager under the company’s Australian financial services licence for almost five years until 20 March 2020.

The Australian watchdog discovered that Fineff abused his position and deprived clients of the company of their funds. Fineff mislead clients and took over $5 million from them and other individuals as loans and gambled a significant portion of those funds.